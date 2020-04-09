ZAMBIAN BASED IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA DIES IN SUSPECTED COVID-19 DEATH

A Zambian national identified as Chanda Kabwe has died in Los Angeles, California.

Close family members are stating that Chanda was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a non-profit, tertiary 886-bed hospital and multi-specialty academic health science center located in the Mid-City West area of Los Angeles.

Chanda was admitted to intensive care unit for the last five days.

He succumbed to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome as a result of the Coronavirus.