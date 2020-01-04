FORMER foreign affairs Harry Kalaba says several Zambian diplomats accredited to foreign countries have not been paid salaries for four months.

Meanwhile, Kalaba, the opposition DemocratIc Party president, says those who are tainted by corruption yet are going about with an acquittal tag will not be part of his government.

Kalaba was speaking at the DP secretariat in Woodlands in Lusaka on Thursday.

He explained that his friends in foreign governments who call him are asking “‘what is happening with your government.”

“It’s very sad for the diplomats who are working in those missions because for the last four months, they have not gotten paid. They are negotiating with landlords in those capitals. Never in the history of this country has that thing ever happened,” Kalaba said.

“If I was President Lungu, with the dignity that I have as Harry Kalaba, I would not even participate in the Chilubi by-election. I would tell my colleagues that ‘for the sake of diplomats who are suffering, this money we should be using for by-elections, let’s try and offset arrears for diplomats in the missions abroad.’ There are retirees who have been camping at the Ministry of Justice for months and he (President Lungu) has not even taken time to go there, even incognito, just to give them hope.”

He invited those who want to be part of the DP, “going into government.”

“You are welcome to join us. Going in all these marriages of convenience is all politics!” he noted.

Kalaba pledged that corruption under the DP administration would be non-bailable.

“Mark my words, those that have been tainted, those that have been masquerading as having been acquitted and yet we know that they are corrupt to the core will not be part of the DP administration,” Kalaba said.

“One of the issues that we are going to work with is to ensure that the fight against corruption is strengthened. Once you are found with corruption, you’ll not go to the ACC with a flag as a minister. No! Corruption will be fought tooth and nail under the DP administration.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba indicated that it was a myth that some politicians had exclusive stronghold areas in Zambia.

“All places of Zambia I’m not hearing the stronghold of anybody; what I’m hearing is that people are looking for change. Let those who are feeding on that myth of saying ‘Kalaba is going to fish from the same fish pond with the PF because they have the same stronghold’ continue dreaming; they will be shocked. The people of Zambia will shock them,” he said.

Kalaba indicated that Zambians would not vote for him as a Republican president because he hails from Luapula Province.

“There are those saying ‘Harry Kalaba because he has not lost an election before…’ But where is it written that unless you lose an election that is when you can become president?” said Kalaba.

“We are going to win the elections and mark my words today, keep this video; the person you are looking at is the one that is going to lift the Bible next year as the seventh President of Zambia. It’s a fact; it’s going to be that way.”