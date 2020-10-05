ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED TO CONDUCT A CENSUS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE HISTORY OF ZAMBIA TEN MONTHS BEFORE THE GENERAL ELECTIONS

By Lusenga Mulongoti

UNIP and MMD governments managed to deliver the Census on time every 10 years as per legal requirement, however for the first time Zambia has failed to do the 2020 census.

If you look at it closely, it’s not a coincidence that ECZ is pushing for a new voter register without a census to compare the numbers. The census by the way records the total number of eligible voters from ward level to national level, so as to ascertain people with voters cards and people with NRCs, and to account for citizens who have died. Thus, whatever planning ECZ is doing currently is pure guess work and that is dangerous for our democracy especially under the supervision of the untrustworthy PF government.

The extent of confusion in the running of state affairs by the Lungu government is extremely worrying. If incompetence in running government has a name its name is PF (read Pathetic Failures).

