ZAMBIAN GOVT BLOCKS HH FROM GOING TO THE COPPERBELT. MR. HICHILEMA HAS BEEN BLOCKED 3 TIMES FROM GOING TO THE COPPERBELT IN A SPACE OF ONE (1)

TWO DAYS AGO PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SAID HE CANT ALLOW MR HICHILEMA ON THE COPPERBELT BECAUSE HE WAS IN THE PROVINCE HIMSELF.

HE SAID MR HICHILEMA CAN GO TO EITHER LUSAKA OR SOLWEZI IF HE SO WISHED BUT NOT COPPERBELT.

BUT DESPITE THE HEAD OF STATE LEAVING THE COPPERBELT THE STATE HAS STILL MAINTAINED THAT HH WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ANYWHERE NEAR THE COPPERBELT FOR WHATEVER REASON.

LAST WEEK CHINGOLA RESIDENTS RAN AMOKE BURNING TYRES WHEN NEWS WENT ROUND THAT MR HICHILEMA WHO WAS DUE TO VISIT THE DISTRICT HAD BEEN BLOCKED

ZAMBIA GOES TO THE POLLS IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS AS CAMPAIGNS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE TODAY WEDNESDAY AT EXACTLY 18:00.

“That’s a huge mistake.

In 1969, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe resigned as Republican Vice President to join the opposition UPP. An MP in Mufulira resigned to create a bye election so that Kapwepwe can go back to Parliament.

Kaunda was infuriated by the action of the law maker and consequently banned Kapwepwe from entering Mufulira. Kapwepwe won the bye election without personally campaigning in Mufulira.”- Gregory Chifire