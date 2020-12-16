ZAMBIAN GRADUATES WITH DISTINCTION IN CARDIAC ULTRASOUND FROM UK UNIVERSITY AT MASTER’S LEVEL

Mr Edgar Susiku, a Zambian who went to study for a Master’s Degree in Cardiac Ultrasound at Middlesex University in the UK under the Chevening Scholarship, has graduated with a distinction.

He becomes the first Zambian to hold a Master’s Degree in Cardiac Ultrasound.

Mr Susiku has dedicated his achievement to the country , to quality education and better health outcomes for the Zambian people.

He posts:

Graduated with Distinction!

The average (current) waiting time for an ordinary and routine patient needing cardiac Ultrasound examination at Zambia’s Adult University Teaching Hospital is at the least 3 months.

The implications of this claim are that, for an ordinary citizen who doesn’t know anybody and has no “connection” they will more likely have to wait for atleast 3 months before they could access an accurately and competently performed echocardiogram in most state owned health facilities.

This is not acceptable! Nobody with a cardiac problem should have to wait for that long before effective diagnosis is arrived at.

Driven by the hope for human capital development for Zambia , I started out on a journey to solve the problem.

Along the way, I applied to some of the world’s most prestigious universities of which I got admission into most and rejected by a few to obtain an education.

It might interest you to note that even though I did have an opportunity to gain admission into among the most prestigious universities in the world aswel as course choice, my choice was wholly based on taking an offer that could give me skills that could best solve our country’s specific problems.

Its my belief that access to quality education is the foundational step to improve people’s lives and have sustainable development.

However, an education that doesn’t solve your country specific or context-specific societal problems is as useless as taking a headache prescription for a stomach problem.

Well, am glad to say, that strides have been made thus far.

I have just been awarded MSc Degree with Distinction in Cardiac Ultrasound.

I wish to thank the UK in Zambia, Secretariat for being very instrumental to identify talent and give me access to a quality education.

A special thanks goes to Mwila Mipango for being a strategic official in th selection process and throughout my academic journey.

Chevening Awards (FCDO) , I am deeply grateful for the scholarship , the quality education and the networks created. “The winds have whisked me home, I continue to teach and learn. With the bonds that I stroke like a match, I am set to break down walls, heal broken and weary hearts “. Thank you for believing in me enough that you did something about your faith!

Middlesex University, you just trained Zambia ‘s first Radiographer with a Master of Science Degree in Cardiac Ultrasound. Your contributions to Zambia’s aspiration to bring quality health as close the family as possible are tangible. Thank you.

To my fellow 2019-2020 Zambian Chevening cohort, can’t name all 22 of you ! Thank you for making my journey a success and less stressful. You became family along the way and family you are!

Thank you fellow Cheveners from around the world for making my journey memorable

A special thanks goes to my employer LAMU – Lusaka Apex Medical University , for your support throughout my training. Its worth of note that, my undergraduate degree was conferred by LAMU , !

An encouragement to former, current and future graduates of Lusaka Apex Medical University Lamu that you too can reach the STARS with the foundation you receive at Apex!

A special thanks to all my Facebook friends and family..you are amazing…your faith and encouragement gave me courage to fight on in what was clearly a difficult year to receive a UK Master’s Degree.

Grace Bwalya, thank you so much for being the power behind the success. Your faith in me is amazing. Your love for me is unmatched. Your prayers for me a ceaseless. Thank you love.

I dedicate this achievement to my country , to quality education and better health outcomes for our people.

God bless you all.

Its time to get to work!