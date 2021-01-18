Zambian heads need panel beating to fix mindset – Lusambo

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo says Zambian heads need panel beating to fix their mindsets.

The minister says without a change of mindset, the country would be in “very big problems”.

Lusambo is worried about what he sees as the “business as usual” attitude in some people in the face of surging coronavirus infections.

Zambia’s overall COVID-19 infections now stands at 37,605 with Minister of Health Jonas Chanda announcing 1,531 new infections yesterday.

Dr Chanda said 305 patients were currently admitted in different health facilities for COVID-19 out of which 206 were on oxygen therapy with 16 of them critically ill.

“The problem is ourselves, us the people. We are not taking this COVID-19 seriously,” Lusambo told #Kalemba in a interview.

Lusambo complained that when he tries to talk about the seriousness of the pandemic which has so far claimed the lives of more than 2 million people worldwide, some people think he was only trying to gain political mileage.

“When we go in the bars to advise our brothers and sisters about the need to protect themselves, they say ‘Bowman is not supposed to do this, Bowman is whipping people’,” he said.

He said infections were increasing daily because people had failed to think on their own.

Lusambo said as provincial minister, he had an obligation to sensitise citizens of the capital city on the dangers of COVID-19 and the need to follow health guidelines.

He said it was unfortunate that a few Zambians who couldn’t think on their own were putting the lives of others in danger.

“But we have a lot of Zambians who have responded very well, a lot of residents of Lusaka who have responded very well but a few selfish individuals want to put the lives of others at risk which is not fair,” he said.

“But I can assure you that God is on our side and what we just need is to change our mindset. What we are lacking is the correct mindset – not just on COVID-19 but on many other issues,” he added.

Lusambo recalled a television interview featuring late president Michael Sata in which he said Zambians needed to have their heads panel beaten to fix their mindsets.

“Governments will come and go but if people will not achieve anything if they do not change their mindsets,” said Lusambo.

“I agree with President Sata, the minds of Zambians need panel beating to change their mindsets.”

©Kalemba