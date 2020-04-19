Tributes have been paid to a Swansea University lecturer and father-of-four who has died.

Brian Mfula, a lecturer in mental health nursing, was described as “an inspiring teacher who taught from the heart”.

The university where he worked said he died on Friday after a “battle with Covid-19”.

Mr Mfula was a father of four and described as a “dedicated family man”.

Professor Ceri Phillips, head of the College of Human and Health Sciences at Swansea University, said: “The College of Human and Health Sciences has been inundated with messages of condolence, all of which pay warm and heartfelt tribute to a dear friend and colleague.

“Students have described Brian as an inspiring teacher and role model who taught from the heart, and had a passion for mental health and nursing.

“Colleagues from across the college have made reference to his generous spirit, his warm personality and his highly infectious laugh, all of which made others feel good simply by being in his presence.

“His colleagues have also described him as a lovely man who will be sorely missed by themselves and his students.

“Brian was also recognised as a dedicated family man, and our thoughts and prayers are extended to his wife Mercy and children Kato, Nkweto, Thabo and Thandiwe for their tragic loss.”

Mr Mfula’s son Kato said he was “honoured” to be his son and described him as his “hero”.

He wrote on Twitter: “I never even got to say goodbye to my hero, my dad Brian Mwila Mfula. I’m so broken right now I don’t know what we’re going to do without. I love you so so so much and I’m honoured to call you my father but I’m even more honoured to be called your son.”

I never even got to say goodbye to my hero,my dad Brian Mwila Mfula. I’m so broken right now I don’t know what we’re gonna do without you. I love you so so so much and I’m honoured to call you my Father but I’m even more honoured to be called your son. RIP pops thank you😞🥀🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/br5LHb9q1V — kato (@katodm) April 18, 2020

Abbie Drummond wrote how Mr Mfula had “the biggest heart and passion for nursing.”

She wrote on Twitter:” Today we lost one of our nursing lecturers to covid-19, Brian Mfula. He had the biggest heart and passion for nursing. Please donate what you can to help his family during this hard time. And please, please, please stay at home to protect our NHS ❤️ https://t.co/Yb1l9guTww ”

A fundraising page has been set up to support Mr Mfula’s family which has so far raised more than £6,600. If you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

-walesonline