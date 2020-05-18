Meet Jerome Kanyika, President of Zambian Pharmacist. He along side his two friends claim to have made Covidz which can cure covid 19. According to Kanyika, COVID-Z was a combination of five herbs that have been used for medicinal purposes for years.

He said all the plants have been studied and isolated for different chemical composition and how they work on different conditions.

“The plants that we have used have been used to treat malaria, dengue fever (viral), flu, asthma, inflammations, and other fevers of different kinds. The plants used again have shown to boost the immune system, give energy and appetite,” Kanyika said.

But The Zambian Times knows that a prophet is not respected in his home land.