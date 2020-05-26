PEESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ZAMBIAN MINISTERS AND MP’S TURN THEMSELVES INTO SELF STYLED DONORS AFTER IMPOVERISHING THEIR CITIZENS

As Rainbow Party, we are surprised and disappointed to see the current ministers and MP’s abandon their main duties of giving service to the people and turn themselves into self styled donors.They have enslaved and impoverished their own citizens so that the citizen can beg for donation from them . As a party ,we find this conduct so retrogressive and unfortunate.

We believe the people of Zambia voted for MP’s so that they can represent them well and not to donate to them.And the ministers were appointed to make policies that are conducive to the citizens so that the citizens can make a living without begging a minister or mp.But you the MP’s and ministers have diverted from your core business and turn yourselves into self styled donors who is finding joy to donate to your own ministries and constituencies.What kind of reasoning is this bwana Minister/Mp?You are supposed to be a parent but you have turned yourselves into donor machines or bonanza.How can a parent donate to his or her own child ( citizen).Its a taboo.

We have a country where minister’s/ Mp’s who have plenty of money to donate while the government is failing pays to buy panadol in the hospitals. What kind of conduct and behave is this? How can you the Mp/ minister feel happy to see your own citizens begging from you and you have no shame? In Zambia if you can’t worship or beg a minister or mp….you will never have a constract or get employed or get a loan from CEEC.This is the country you have created bwana Mp/minister.

As a party, we challenge the Mp’s/minister’s to stop this father Christmas(Bonanza machine) you have turned into and return to the core duties of providing a service to the people. Zamibans don’t need your selfish donation which is aimed at enslaving and impoverishing them but they need a conducive environment where anyone can find a living without begging for a donations from you.The Zambian people are not vulnerable to need your donation. These are people that gave you jobs which you have abandoned and become self styled donors.

Lastly, we want to appeal to the people of Zambia that you have an opportunity to redeem yourselves from slavery of the newly self styled donors hiding as leaders.Its time you support the Rainbow party under the able leadership of cde Wynter M Kabinba and team that have an economic agenda that places the locals as number one investor in all major economic activities. It will take you to stand up and join hands with our party to liberate yourselves from these impoverishment that have been created by the people you voted as leaders. Don’t make a mistake in 2021 to vote for these slave masters who have found joy to see you begging for handouts. Vote for Cde Wynter Kabimba and the team that shall restore your dignity that you deserve.

Humphrey kabwe

Deputy National Spokesperson

Rainbow party

0966271644