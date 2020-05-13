Zambian Musician, George Mulowa popularly known as “Shimpanzi” has passed on.

Shimpanzi was behind various songs among them, “Nanga Why (Campaign)” featuring P’Jay, “Nizonda Mwenikukondela” and “Nkuku Na Nkanga” by Organized Family and co-wrote Uncle Jah’s hit song, “Bushe Ndine G’onga”.

According to our sources, Shimpanzi has been unwell for over a fortnight and spent close to a week at the University Teaching Hospital before his demise.

Various public figures in entertainment and sympathisers alike have already started sharing their message of condolences.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.