Zambian Muslims join Major Christian Churches in resisting the Presidential directive to open Houses of worship – Bruce Nyirenda

– People taking covid 19 personally and willing to lead an unwilling government from behind.

In what is turning out to be a very embarrassing turn of events, President Edgar Lungu’s directive to open churches ironically when COVID 19 infections are hitting the roof, is being defied by Christians.

Just after a few hours of making his televised announcement, the Bishops of the Catholic Church that commands the biggest share of the Christian population in Zambia, advised their members to continue staying at home until they give a further directive. The Seventh Day Adventist have similarly written to their flocks to stay in their houses until further notice.

The latest surprise inclusion is the Muslim society who start their annual Rhamadhan today who have told their members to stay in their homes until they seek a further clarification.

Political commentators view this as a blow to President Edgar Lungu who it appears was looking for sympathy from religious organizations and their members.

“This has backfired very badly and shows people are taking the Coronavirus matter personally. It also shows that when a government becomes insensitive and fails to offer leadership over a ruthless danger like the Covid 19, people are willing to lead the country from behind,” said one polical analyst.