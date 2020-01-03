A Zambian national has died in a road traffic accident in Gaborone, Botswana.

Mambo Mumbuluma, a prominent Gaborone based Zambian businessman died in the early hours of Friday after the Mercedes Benz he was driving is said to have lost control and hit into the Mass Media traffic circle in Gaborone.

Mr. Mumbuluma is believed to have been returning from a business trip in Mafikeng, South Africa when he was fatally involved in the accident.

The scene of the accident was just a few meters away from his residence.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Mr. Mwansa Kapeya says the Zambian Mission has received the news of Mr. Mumbuluma’s death with shock and sadness.

Mr. Kapeya says Mr. Mumbuluma had been a dependable and vibrant citizen who participated in efforts to build a strong and united Zambian Community in Gaborone.

Mr. Kapeya has wished the bereaved family God’s comfort and providence during this difficult and trying moment.

Mr. Mumbuluma’s next of kin has been informed.

This is contained in a statement issued to Smart Eagles by Zambia High Commission Gaborone First Secretary – Press and Public Relations Kasabo Kalusa.