Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today

The 4th session of the 12th National Assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine die due to the outbreak of the COVlD-19 will resume today.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Mrs Cecilia Mbewe said, in an issued a statement that the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly, which adjourned Sine die on 18th March, 2020 was due to resume on Tuesday, 9th June, 2020 at 1430 Hours.

Mrs. Mbewe further said, in view of the public health crisis caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the suspension of admittance of visitors to the National Assembly of Zambia Public Galleries will remain in force until further notice.

“This is a precautionary measure aimed at contributing to the national and global efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” she said.

During the meeting, several new measures in view of Coronavirus are expected to be introduced.

Constitution Amendment Bill number10 of 2019 came up at the second reading stage at the time of adjournment is expected to continue at the same stage and is likely to be at the centre of the proceeding this stint.

All Members of Parliament receive about K1,500 per sitting.