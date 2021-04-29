SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

ZAMBIAN POLITICS AND THE STUPID TALK OF MAJORITY AND MINORITY TRIBES

We all stand and denounce Munir Zulu and his claim of ever ruling Zambia as they are the majority tribe.We have all denounced the talk by this Patriotic Front politician. However, in as much as I agree with the condemnation of the student, we should have also apportioned some blame to the author of the book Munir Zulu is reading.Maybe, we have forgotten how Paramount Chief Chitimukulu first used the same sentiments that Munir Zulu has just duplicated. The Chief was on radio in his area telling his people the exact words used by Munir Zulu.

Zambians please, let’s wake-up and condemn such divisive sentiments that can lead the country to a rise of extremism and insurgency.

It is such talks that make me wonder why certain decisions are taken against the so called minority tribes. First, the minority tribes are the ones being retired in National interest where as the majority tribes are appointed to lead strategic government institutions.

To talk is okay but, when you start acting according to your talk then people get concerned. For instance, a person from so called majority tribes leads an assault on a police station, assaults police officers on duty and steals money from the evidence room, a proper case of aggravated robbery. Instead of taking him to Mukobeko, his charge is amended and fined a K150.00. Where as the one from so called minority tribes assaults two police officers, he is given two years suspended sentence and fined K10,000.00.

This actually confirms that the reason the so called majority tribes are in key positions is not a coincident but design. So they are used to perpetuate the majority tribes in leadership no matter how pathetic they are at leadership. I wonder sometimes when I see certain decisions at high levels of justice. Like what happened in the petition hearing, which was not heard. Was it coincidental or by design as propagated by Chief Chitimukulu and his student Munir Zulu? For the first time a court refused to secure evidence of ballot boxes citing lack of space, like really?

My message to all the people of Zambia is please, let’s stop this madness. This talk only benefits politicians and their families and not common men and women.Maybe too much ZNBC is the reason we are still hosting people who talk about tribes. Owners of radio and TV stations should not tolerate such primitive thinking individuals like Munir Zulu. If we watch international news, we would have noticed what is happening in Mozambique and the insurgency rising in that country.

If you follow what is happening there, no radio or television station would have hosted people talking about superiority and inferiority.Because when you look at the people behind the insurgency in Mozambique they are the minority Islamic who feel cheated in the way Allah is worshiped in that country. Please, let’s all watch modern trends leading to civil Strife and unrest.Maybe for once we will be fair to one another and start looking at ourselves as Zambians and blacks in order to protect ourselves from what other countries are experiencing.

To hell with the talk of minority and majority tribes in Zambia because some of us we are in intermarriages. We are all one, we hustle together, we thrive together and strive together.

Yes, majority could have been ruling but, what is it that their tribes benefit from their leadership apart from just leading in a number of registered voters? We all must see and take note, divide and rule is a dangerous method in this modern world. We are one. And this has been well taken care of by Edgar Lungu who on several occasions has uttered same remarks as his cadres and ministers. But with those who has questionable nationality can do anything. For us Zambians, let us guard our nation please.

One Zambia, one Nation. Proud and free. Therefore, all criminals propagating tribal war should be arrested.This is why we need a serious law that will cage those who incites tribal war. Given a chance to decide on the length of such crime I would propose life imprisonment with had labour for disgruntled characters like MunirZulu who is practicing Kaponya politics.

Sikaile sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

