ZAMBIAN POLITICS IS ALL ABOUT THE BELLY NOT LEADERSHIP OR THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA===Michael

“Just from how GBM, Kambwili, Miles Sampa, Mulenga Sata complained about how hard their lives has become when in opposition, I realised politics is cruel. There is nothing genuine in politics especially if in opposition. If you align yourself with the ruling party you’re safe.

This makes me not to get shocked or surprised when I see some opposition leaders aligning themselves to PF like ba Mayo ba Nawakwi, CK, PEP, Tayali, Pule nabambi abashala.

I also don’t get shocked to see those calling themselves political giants end up joining PF like GBM, Belemu, Kakoma. They just need a living.

Politics in Zambia is not about providing leadership or solutions to the needs of the people, its all about how rich I can become, how my belly can eat.

If you refuse to join PF and you’re in opposition, you will dance. That’s the case of Romeo Kang’ombe. Now he will be in jail.

Kambwili made a right decision for himself and his family not for NDC and the nation. Otherwise the man wouldn’t have stood punch for punch. Same as GBM, he would have just died of hunger in opposition.

What reasons have Hon Belemu and Comrade Charles Kakoma given for defecting from UPND to PF?

they both said we were relegated. Only personal reasons.

1. Comrade Charles Kakoma from Spokesperson he was made Chairman for Trade industry and Commerce.

2. Hon Belemu was is MP. So neglected how?

Mbabala has over 8 aspiring candidates and that’s what angered Hon Belemu. Fear of democratic process.

Its about food.

NewsPoint TV S