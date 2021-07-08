Zambian presidential election ballot papers now running through printer

Printing of presidential ballot papers for the August 12 general elections has started in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the process is expected to take over one week.

The UPND is represented by Linda Nkonde while the PF has former defence minister Davies Chama.

Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) executive director Engwase Mwale is part of the delegation in Dubai that is monitoring the ballot paper printing process.

Kalemba