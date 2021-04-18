Zambian student in India dies after falling off stair case

A 20-YEAR-OLD Zambian student at Rayat Bahra University in Punjab, India has died after falling off a stair case.

Micheal Chibanga, a second year student of Machenical Engineering is said to have missed a step on a stair case after getting tipsy while attending a friend’s birthday party.

His friend and fellow Zambian, who is a final year student at the same University confirmed Chibanga’s death to #Kalemba