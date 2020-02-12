President of Zambian students Ackim Mumba in Chinas’ Wuhan city, the coronavirus epicenter says Zambian students are stressed as they cope with the measures put in place to curb the disease.

Mr. Mumba says most people have run out of food as movement is restricted.

He has further disclosed that most of the students have resorted to online sessions in their studies.

He has appealed to the Zambian government to evacuate them back home.

The coronavirus has infected more than 45,000 people in China and beyond and killing more than 1,000 people.