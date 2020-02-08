A student union leader in China has appealed to Government to evacuate all Zambian students as the risk of being infected with the Coronavirus is getting high every day.

The student who begged to have his name withheld because of personal security fears says Zambian students are not receiving the maximum attention to avoid the coronavirus.

The coronavirus is infecting an average of 3,000 people per day although no Zambian is reported to be infected.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus today stands at 31,271 in China and over 220 around the World from yesterday’s 28,060 confirmed cases.

As of today, 637 infected have died in China while only one has died outside China.

The outbreak of coronavirus started in central China’s Hubei Province in December