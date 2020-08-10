Zambian troops occupying two villages in the southeast Democratic Republic of Congo have been withdrawn following a breakthrough in mediation over the long-running border dispute.

A spokesperson for the Congolese government, David-Jolino Diwampovesa Makelele, announced on Thursday that “our competent services and all Congolese foreign officials observed the effective retreat of the Zambian troops”.

Fighting between the two countries broke out in mid-March, when Zambian soldiers took control of the two villages in Tanganyika province. One solider has been killed on each side.

The withdrawal was facilitated by a joint diplomatic mission from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which visited the DRC from 22 July to 29 July.

Mr Makelele, who is the minister of communications and media, said that Zambia had recognised that the border territories of Kalumbamba and Kibanga, which it had occupied, belong to the DRC. He described the conflict as the result of a ‘misunderstanding’.

The SADC has since ordered the construction of temporary border posts, awaiting the deployment of permanent and durable markers.

Zambia’s defence minister, Davies Chama, is due to travel the DRC next week but has declined to comment on the troop withdrawal.