Zambian truck driver burns to death 2 days after celebrating birthday

A ZAMBIAN truck driver has been burnt to death after a fuel truck he was driving caught fire, reports have indicated.

Simon Mulonga, an employee of Juba Transport is said to have died in Zimbabwe where the accident happened.

He celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Mulonga was married to journalist Chikumbi Katebe.

@Source kalemba