ZAMBIAN drivers operating in South Africa have been advised to park their trucks in safe areas and keep safe as nearly 30 trucks have been burnt.

Meanwhile, a Zambian has been shot and is currently undergoing medical treatment in that country.

In a circular addressed to Zambian truck drivers, Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA) president Ferdinand Simaanya has alerted the truckers to be safe while operating in that country.

He said the truckers should take necessary steps to protect their lives, assets and property.

Mr Simaanya said the association is however in constant communication with the Truck Drivers Association of Zambia President Richard Chola, SADC Truck Drivers Association of Zambia President Stanley Muluka and the Chairperson for the truck drivers International Relations Salim Kaiko and TDAZ international Relations Chairperson Katongo Kabwe on what is currently happening on the ground.

He said more details will be communicated through the Associations.

“It does not really matter what foreign truck registration you are driving, you are not safe. We have had one Zambian who has been shot and wounded and now recovering in hospital in South Africa. We have withheld the name and hospital where the Zambian is being treated of gunshot wounds.