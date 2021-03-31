ZAMBIAN TRUCK DRIVER SHOT IN SOUTH AFRICA

…. Sustains life threatening wounds after being shot at by unidentified people at Beit bridge border

Pretoria – Wednesday, 31st March ,2021

A 37-year-old Zambian truck driver has sustained life threatening wounds after being shot at by unidentified people at Beit bridge border in South Africa.

The driver, identified as Stephen Nansowa, was attacked and shot at by suspected criminals while in his truck waiting to be cleared by customs at the border.

According to information made available to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, Mr. Nansowa sustained head injuries and was rushed to a hospital within Limpopo Province where he is receiving medical attention.

It is said that Mr. Nansowa was shot at after a botched attempt by the suspected criminals to rob him of his money and other valuable accessories.

The matter was reported to local Police who have since instituted investigations.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti, who expressed sadness over the incident, has urged the South African Police to expedite investigations into the matter in order to bring the people involved to book.

He said the attack was sad and wished Mr. Nansowa a quick recovery.

Mrs Naomi Nyawali

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission South Africa

[email protected]

Approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs