ZAMBIAN WOMEN ARE NOT INTELLIGENT, AM BETTER OFF WITH AN OLD WHITE MAN – Beatrice Mwansa

A US based Zambian citizen who is married to an old white man says she will not be bothered by people’s comments that she married a person old enough to be her great grand father.

According to Beatrice Mwansa, she stopped getting hurt about the age of her husband a few years ago.

However, she says she will make sure broke Zambian men feels the hurt she was feeling when people used to mock her husband’s age.

She also claims that Zambian men are only good at changing their oil into women without paying.

She says women defending Zambian men are also dull who support foolishness of a broke man wanting to drain his oil into women without paying for the service .

Beatrice says those who vouch for Zambian men are also idiots and that she will continue to speak against them on social media until they feel her pain of living with an old white man.

By Kondwani Banda Youth Advocate