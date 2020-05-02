The president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Chishimba Kambwili says it is sad that workers are subjected to bad working conditions after so many years of Zambia’s Independence.

In his message to mark the May Day, Kambwili said huge debt that the country is burdened with is making it hard for workers to be paid well and on time.

Kambwili however, also bemoaned what he called the selfishness of the Patriotic Front government that has seen them increase their own salaries exponentially at the expense of the ordinary Zambians.

“When I was leaving government, ministers were getting K18,000, but they are now getting over K90,000 per month.

“Now tell me the percentage of salary increments they have given to the ordinary workers. Even Unions are being threatened with dismissals as we saw with UNZA and yet it’s their job to speak for workers,” he said.

Kambwili expressed concern at the way workers were being treated in the country, adding that they should vote for change in the forthcoming polls set for 2021.

“The workers are going through a lot and they are not respected, valued or well paid. But they should know that despite what they are going through there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that is 2021 when we form government. They saw what I did when I was labour minister and I shall do more when I become president,” he said.