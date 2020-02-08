ZAMBIAN YOUTH EDMOND MBANGA MITI WRITES TO PRESIDENT LUNGU TO DEAL WITH TRIBALISTS WITHIN PF

“Tribalism is shallow, foolish, retrogressive and a danger to our unity, Mr. President please with the tribalists, some of whom are even ministers” says part of the letter.

Dear Mr President,

I hope and trust that you are in good health and that the blessings of our Lord Jesus are with you.

Your Excellency sir, I am a Zambian citizen born in the twilight years of the UNIP government, a Government that must be remembered for working hard to unite Zambia and the Zambian people, Your Excellency I know you still remember the song that culminated from this regime and it is still recited after the 19 Hours news and it says “One Zambia One Nation. In the UNIP Government a Zambian was able to run for public office anywhere in the Country without fear of victimisation and discrimination something not seen anymore. I grew up knowing no one by tribe but only by their Nationality…Zambian.

In the last week Sir, some senior members of your Cabinet and even your Party’s Central Committee have been caught on camera issuing what can only be termed as the most embarrassingly hateful statements from people who are supposed to be Leaders of a Christian Nation, Sir these people who are on videos circulating around on social media are still enjoying the positions you and your Party Leadership gave them, one is still enjoying our hard earned tax money, money that even the Tongas she hates have equally contributed to, my question to you Sir is simple, Your Excellency is this right??

Tribalism is shallow, foolish, retrogressive and a huge danger to our unity as a nation. I am Zambian because my mother is Lozi my father is Ngoni… I have sisters and brothers that are Tonga, nephews and nieces that are Bemba… friends that are Kaonde, Luvale, Lenje Lunda, Lamba and even Namwanga.. tribe to me has never mattered. For as long as you’re Zambian your people are my people, and my people are your people. Why then should you the people we trust to lead, guide and unite us use what makes Zambia a beautiful place (our diversity) to divide us??? why must tribe matter in politics!??

Tribalism should be rejected together with the tribalists who preach it. It has no place in our nation and sir as a Party in power we expect you to lead in this fight that if left unchecked can cause havoc, disaster and even war (check Rwanda for a lesson in history)

Mr President Sir, i repeat the people behind these tribal remarks are in your Party Executive and Cabinet… if it’s about evidence I can guarantee you that there’s at least 1000 Zambians that can provide the much needed video clips of our so called leaders preaching hate in Chilubi if at all your intelligence officers haven’t provided you with the necessary and needed evidence to Fire and Expel the culprits.

Sir, if really you’re appalled by their cheap, foolish and hateful statements there’s need for action, the statement issued on your page isn’t comforting at all its saddening.

Remember Zambia and Zambians are watching your Legacy is in question, posterity will judge you.. you have a chance to change how you will be seen 10 years from now, by simply doing the just and necessary.

For me and many Zambians out there, the Face of Hate, Division and Tribalism is those three.

we wait to see what actions you will take.

Yours in Pain,

Edmond Mbanga Miti Jr

Concerned Citizen.