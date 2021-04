ZAMBIAN YOUTH FARMER TO NET K120,000 CASH FROM 600 BOXES OF TOMATOES.

A Zambian Female farmer popularly known as Maria Zoulamis or Zed farmer has just harvested 600 boxes of TOMATOES and she is taking them to Kasumbalesa at the prearranged cost of K200 per box to give her a networth of K120,000 cash

CIC PRESS TEAM