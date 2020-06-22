While Police officers were watching the situation in the Central Business District in Lusaka, some youths went ahead with their protests against the injustices and failure by the Government to attend to their needs. Earlier, Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said no youth has been given a permit to protest over anything today.However, the Zambia police were outsmarted as a small group of protesters live streamed their protest in the bush, attracting over 90 000 views.

From being told: the youth who want to protest, need to get permission to protest from the very people they want to protest against.

To being told: the police in full riot gear are assiduously looking for the peaceful protestors,protesting at an unknown location.

This can only be compared to how Teenagers outsmarted the Trump campaign this weekend by booking tickets for Trump’s Tulsa rally and not showing up leading to a stadium with a lot of empty seats.

Streaming live from unknown locations in the bush, youths led by Human rights defender Pilato and social commentator and justice advocate Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow went ahead with their protests.Other young people carried out lone protests as dissatisfaction with the government grows.

The Youths who sang the National anthem at the beginning and the end of their protests were seen carrying placards written; “Laws over politics, do not break my bones and Gold and Mukula for Zambians”, among others.

The youths said they will protest on 22nd day of every month in the bushes to express their displeasure over the many injustices happening in the nation.

Others in attendance to support the youths were Laura Miti, Mubita Nawa and Maiko Zulu.

B’Flow twitted “One day the people will ask “Why were the police on the streets if Lusaka with guns on the 22nd June,2020?” Then the story will be told about how the young people of the country mobilised the police to march on their behalf.