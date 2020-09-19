“If ECZ is allowed to register old and new voters in a period of one month, then we Zambians must accept that we have agreed for them to rig the election by making sure millions can’t and don’t vote,” says Miti.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is currently under fire over the way it is handling the preparations for the forthcoming general elections set for 2021, amid reports that the Commission is not carrying out rigorous voter education.

Some analysts, believe that while is also the job of political parties to educate their supporters, it is also the Commission’s baby to educate the electorate.

Human rights activist, Laura Miti says; “Have you noticed that ECZ is not running a wide information campaign to alert voters that everyone has to re-register for 2021.

“So Most people do not know they have to reregister and it’s only for a month. So ECZ crazily plans to reregister everyone but keeps it a secret.”

She says the time-frame is too short to re-register all the eligible voters in the country.

“If ECZ is allowed to register old and new voters in a period of one month, then we Zambians must accept that we have agreed for them to rig the election by making sure millions can’t and don’t vote.

“There is no logical reason why the old voters roll is being invalidated,” she says.