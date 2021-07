by Darius Choonya

UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema says no one can stand in the way of a decided population ahead of the August 12th, 2021 elections.

Mr. Hichilema insists that change of government is coming.

He says once voted into office, he will fix the economy, create jobs, business opportunities and quality health care services and education for all.

Mr. Hichilema was speaking during the distribution of facemasks in Lusaka’s Linda and Chilanga compounds.