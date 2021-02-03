ZAMBIANS are not docile, they know what they are doing, says Moomba UPND member of parliament Fred Chaatila.

He says the PF is going because people are fed up with the them.

In an interview, Chaatila said even if President Edgar Lungu dishes out money using the presidential fund, Zambians will still vote against him in August.

“The PF says the country has no money and yet we see them dishing out millions under the Presidential Fund. I don’t know why we politicians are so quick to forget history,” he said. “The MMD branded a lot of items including sweets to please the people but when time came, people voted against them. So the same will happen to the PF because people are fed up with them. Whatever they do they are going in August because Zambians are not docile, they know what they are doing. Time is up for the PF, they are going.”

On the economy, Chaatila warned Zambians to brace for hard times to come.

“Our economy has completely collapsed, money is being sent to [Ministry of] Home Affairs so that they buy those intimidating vehicles (armoured vehicles for police) instead of areas that can enhance service delivery,” he said.

Chaatila also demanded releasing the Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda killing report.

“There is something fishy. They want to sweep the case under the carpet. We are demanding that they make the report public because initially they had insinuated that it was not the police that killed Nsama and Kaunda,” said Chaatila.