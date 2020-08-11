PRESS STATEMENT

11AUGUST 2020

ZAMBIANS ARE NOW LIVING IN FEAR OF PF DICTATORSHIP

The PF regime has taken away freedom of speech and assembly form Zambians who are now living in fear. Each time Zambians want to engage Government over any national issue, the PF regime responds with threats of arrests and breaking bones. PF has no time for any meaningful dialog. This kind of leadership is only associated with dictatorship. Of late PF has been threatening people for demanding transparence and accountability in the issuance of national registration cards. Surprisingly, PF is ready to break bones of those demanding to hold them accountable. Is this how these PF leaders solve family problems by breaking bones of their family members?

Surely, if PF has nothing to hide in the issuance of national registration cards why resort to threatening people instead of engaging them in a civilized manner? With such kind intolerance and brutality from the PF regime, where are the citizen’s freedoms and civil liberties? Are people going to be governed like animals in a zoo? People react due to PF’s poor leadership and mistrust. But instead of behaving like leaders they behave like savages whose only language is to arrest and break bones

When retirees complained of not being paid their terminal benefits, PF responded by issuing threats of arrests and beatings. When Kabwe Municipal Council employees protested over the nonpayment of salaries, PF hired thugs to brutalize innocent employees over their money. When civil society organizations demonstrated against corruption in the purchase of fire tenders, PF arrested these noble men and women and threw them in filthy cells. Our youths were made to demonstrate in the bush because they were threatened with arrests and breaking of bones. What is surprising is that, PF surrogates are allowed to carry out similar activities with impunity

PF has now embarked on a new project of distributing Covid 19 throughout the Country, as if they are distributing sweets. Covid 19 has hit all the corners of Zambia because of irresponsible PF leadership. Stop going round the Country spreading Covid 19, all in the name of inspecting and commissioning projects. You are killing innocent people. Stop threatening innocent people each time they complain about your bad behavior and theft. You are just invoking anger in people to kick you out in 2021.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter