Prophet Andrew commonly known as Seer 1,says Zambia is sold to China. Speaking Live on his page last night, Seer 1 observed that Zambians are being referred to as ‘foreigners’ in their own country, citing an incident that occurred weeks ago at a Chinese restaurant in Lusaka where they(Chinese) were not allowing foreigners ‘Zambians’ to patronise their premises. The incident was recorded on Muvi TV.

“In Zambia a Chinese is a boss. Nobody tempers with Chinese in Zambia. If a Mayor of Lusaka can be forced to apologize, what about an ordinary Zambian?”,Seer 1 wondered.

“A Chinese left his own country to Zambia to just open a barbershop,can you imagine? And they were not allowing Zambians there. Now a Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa closed down the barbershop…But he was forced to apologize to China. Have you ever seen China apologizing to the world over Coronavirus?. Now why should you apologize to them over their racism misconduct?. ”

“Dora Siliya closed down a Zambian based Television Channel(Prime TV), a local Zambian business… But NO govt official apologized to Prime TV….. But you made a Mayor to apologize to China over a barbershop?.You are a fool!.Can a Zambian go to China to run a barbershop?.What kind of investment is that.. ”

“Zambia will be the first country by next year to be colonised by China, I swear before ‘God’ father. Nothing is left of Zambia……. Zambia is gone,gonner and gonest.The national Television(ZNBC) is owned by Chinese company Top Star. Gold mines belongs to foreigners. China has shares in Zesco.Next year they will take over airports.Nothing is left. You can’t touch Chinese man, govt will force you to apologize.”,Seer 1 added.