In 2016 towards elections like now President Lungu Promised that fuel would cost K5.5 per Litre.

#ZAMBIANS_ARE_TOO_FORGETFUL!

MAY 16TH 2016 PRESIDENT EDGAR C.LUNGU arrives safely in Saudi Arabia, welcomed by Mishaal bin Abdullah the Governor of the Mecca Province at King Abdullaziz International Airport, Jeddah Royal Terminal.

Expected result for the trip among many is Oil deals which will see the cost of fuel go down to as low as K5. 5. per litre. Negotiations have been going on and finally the deal will be signed.

FAST FORWARD to February 13th 2018 Energy Regulation Board’s decides to increase the fuel pump price of Petrol from K12.97 to K13.97 per litre.

The pump price for other petroleum products include; diesel K 11.09 to K12.01, Kerosene K7.82 to K8.85.

Remember there has been fuel increments in recent two years in 2019 April, 2019 September, Also last year we an increment in fuel prices.

#TODAY 21/01/21 ENERGY MINISTER SAYS:-

GOVT PLANS TO CONCLUDE TALKS WITH SAUDI ARABIA OVER IMPORTATION OF CHEAP OIL.

2016

[They Concluded And MoM was signed in 2016 Chishimba Kambwili Reported to General public on ZNBC 2016]

Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa says government is working towards concluding talks with the Saudi Arabian government over the importation of cheap oil from that country.

Although the procurement discussion of the Saudi oil began over four years ago, when the Saudi Fund for Development offered the Zambian government a loan of US$20 Million towards the supply of petrol and diesel by the Saudi Aramco Product Trading Company up to the port of Dar es Salaam, no tangible results have been seen to date.

Mr. Nkhuwa, however, says government has not yet given up on pursuing the Saudi oil deal as it is expected to benefit Zambia and disclosed that within a month, Zambia will hold talks with Saudi Arabian authorities with the possibility of getting the desired result.

Which oil deal is he talking about. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu seal this deal in 2016.

When I Speak People Get Offended. Anyway Get Some Nonsense Article. I Speak with facts.

What are your thoughts on the Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa?

