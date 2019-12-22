Zambians from diffrent walks of Life have demanded for the Immediate Release of a Human Right Activist and Musician Fumba Chama populary known as Pilato, Alliance for Community Change Executive Director Laura Miti and Alliance for Community Change Programs Director Bornwell from jail.

Yesterday, Police in Livingstone arrested Pilato for unlawful assembly.

After his arrested, Laura Miti and Bornwell who were negotiating his release were also locked up by the Police.

But artists like Shyman, Petersen, Chief 187, Marcky II, and B-flow say the Police must immediately release the duo because he did not commit any crime.

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has also joined many Zambians demanding for the release of the duo citing that there is no freedom of expression in Zambia under the Patriotic Front Government.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement to Zambian Watch stated that Pilato has been charged with the offence of unlawful assembly and will appear in court soon.