By Prisca Lumingu-Banda

United Party for National Development-UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says all Zambians have a collective responsibility to change the country by voting out the Patriotic Front in the coming August 12 general elections.

Mr. Hichilema says the millions of Zambians who suffer at the hands of maladministration deserve a servant leadership that is competent.

Speaking during the UPND general assembly this morning, He says the people of Zambia deserve a leadership that is not ill intent.

Mr. Hichilema says the intent of the UPND leadership has been clear all these years hence the people of Zambia should vote for the UPND in the coming general elections.

He says that the rise in poverty, unemployment; the high cost of living must be arrested from the people of Zambia for good. -MILLENNIUM RADIO