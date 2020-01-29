UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians deserve more sustainable livelihoods through a better managed economy than short-term handouts.

Hichilema said the people of Chilubi Constituency, like other parts of the country, deserved mealie-meal, not only during by-elections, but as part of relief food throughout last year.

“When we declared hunger as national disaster that needed urgent attention, we were threatened with arrest. But our intent was to attract more local, regional and international support towards humanitarian crisis facing our citizens.

It’s unfortunate that such relief food can only be given to starving citizens during by-elections,” Hichilema said in a posting on his Facebook page.

“But more importantly, our citizens deserve more sustainable livelihood through a better managed economy than short-term handouts. Our citizens need job opportunities, education, quality health care, and long-term economic solutions.”

Meanwhile, the UPND campaign team says the Post Boat recently docked at Chilubi harbour with hundreds of bags of mealie from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit. The team said about 10 vehicles belonging to the ruling PF transported the mealie meal to the PF camp.

The UPND said the Post Boat is not carrying anyone or anything associated with the opposition party.

It said the UPND officials are coming into Chilubi island using a hired boat from Siavonga as all the local boat owners have been threatened not to hire their boats to the opposition.

The UPND said the under the circumstances, its campaign team is using bicycles since it cannot ferry motor vehicles to Chilubi.

The Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election is set for February 13.