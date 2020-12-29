ZAMBIANS GET NOT FOOLED BY ECL ~ Banda Sakanya

ECL is trying to fool us Zambians in believing that he is as clean as clear white cloth in all the mess of killings of our people that have faced death at the brutality of the overzealous foolish police under his tyrannical rule.

The quick rush into ordering PIG KANGANJA to carry out the investigations is a decoy of running away from being responsible for the killings that happened last week.

Who in right frame of thinking would accept an investigative report from a suspect?

ECL, KAMPYONGO, PIG KANGANJA and his men in inform are all suspects into the killings of the two Nsama and Kaunda, and there is no way these suspects can investigate themselves and give a true and comprehensive report.

The quick and contradictory statements given barely after the killings goes by to show that nothing truthful shall come out

PF Media director Sunday Chanda quickly gave a statement that it was the UPND that carried out the killings and blame it on the police to gain sympathy and political mileage

PIG KANGANJA express adamant at the killings and said he doesn’t know who had shot shot dead Nsama and Kaunda

ECL issued a statement that it was the assailants that had killed both Nsama and Kaunda without even investigating.

The contradictory statements given by the PF media director, the president himself and the PIG are all a sign indicating that no impartial investigative report can truly come out.

It was expected of ECL to have ordered for an independent investigations by not involving the police who everyone is suspecting to have carried out the senseless and barbaric brutal killing.

If ECL has failed in the recent past to give impartial investigated reports on politically instigated killings such as the gassing that left many dead and traumatized, what of Sense will this report that he has ordered PIG KANGANJA who is a suspect to give him as truth of what transpired will be if in the first place they contradicted one another in giving out press statements?

Zambians are not going to believe a cooked up investgated report from PIG KANGANJA who is a suspect.

Zambians demand for an independent body to carry out impartial investigations and not the police who are suspected killers.