Home politics PF Zambians Have Been ‘gong’andi’, says Stephen Kampyongo As He Mocks People That... politicsPFUPNDVideos Zambians Have Been ‘gong’andi’, says Stephen Kampyongo As He Mocks People That Voted For UPND November 27, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Since you want to sink that low, we refuse to lower ourselves down to your senseless level. We just want you to know that your incompetence and corrupt administration put us here and that we can see you have no shame to take responsibility of your actions. While you enjoy the spot light of showing us your unrepentant attitude we are thankful that you are affording us an opportunity to make up our minds on how irrelevant you are to the leadership of our country. Soon you maybe in court to answer for the wrongs you have committed. So it is fine. Play the joker now its just a matter of time that those who you think are standing near you will distance themselves away from you. Life is a revealer and you will pay dearly. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Since you want to sink that low, we refuse to lower ourselves down to your senseless level. We just want you to know that your incompetence and corrupt administration put us here and that we can see you have no shame to take responsibility of your actions.
While you enjoy the spot light of showing us your unrepentant attitude we are thankful that you are affording us an opportunity to make up our minds on how irrelevant you are to the leadership of our country. Soon you maybe in court to answer for the wrongs you have committed.
So it is fine. Play the joker now its just a matter of time that those who you think are standing near you will distance themselves away from you. Life is a revealer and you will pay dearly.