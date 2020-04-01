By Chrispine Chambwa

Sunday Chanda might be enduring the agony of taking 1 hour when washing his face due to that face extension because no normal person can think that way. Who is Sunday Chanda? Is he God for him to be prevailing over matters of destiny? Sunday Chanda is just a ka mushanina bwali who we can best describe as a frustrated and morally bankrupt politician who perceives his tribe as a major strength in political mobilisation.

Sunday should be reminded that not all days are Sundays. He is forgetting that he belongs to a party which has been surviving on elections rigging since 2015. What if us as UPND dot our ‘i’s and ‘t’s carefully in terms of vote protection which we strongly feel we shall do in 2021? What is going to happen to his prophecy?

Sunday Chanda and your fellow desperados must understand that Zambia is a democracy and not a dictatorship. The difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is that in a democracy, you vote first and take orders later whilst in a dictatorship you don’t have to waste your time voting.

In 2021, no amount of money, hate speech and rigging is going save the PF and Sunday Chanda. It is said that when a big man is falling from the skies, every branch he touches he goes with it. The PF has literally crumbled and there is nothing that is going to save you Chanda. It is only people who think with their epidermis like you who think PF will win.

The hate of certain tribes will pass because dictators will die in 2021 and the power they took from people will return to the people. And so long as men of hate die, liberty will never perish. Zambians will in 2021 ensure that voting will be wisely done because we’ve learnt that hunger knows no tribe. We are not going to allow rigging. We now understand that when dictatorship is a fact, the revolution becomes a right.