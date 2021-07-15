Zambians have not lost confidence in PF – Kambwili
PATRIOTIC Front cadre Chishimba Kambwili says; “there is no free healthcare anywhere in the world; free education is unworkable.”
Kambwili made the remarks as he featured on Kitwe’s Radio Icengelo yesterday.
He added: “we apologise to the people of Zambia that sometimes when they go to hospitals they don’t find medicines. But very soon, this thing will be a thing of the past.”
Kambwili also said Zambians have not lost confidence in the PF, but only the UPND is using lies on social media to portray a bad picture of the ruling party.
ONCE A MAN LOOSES RESPECT FOR HIMSELF, HE CEASES TO REFLECT ON WHAT THE WORLD AROUND HIM IS SAYING ABOUT HIM, HE BEGINS TO THINK ONLY ABOUT HIMSELF AND BEGINS TO BUILD WALLS AROUND HIMSELF. THE END RESULT IS THAT SUCH A PERSON BECOMES A LONER AND STARTS TO HALLUCINATE, SOME COME OUT OF THIS STAGE BUT FOR SOME THIS CONDITION BECOMES PERMANENT. THE RELATIVES NORMALLY PLAY AN IMPORTANT PART IN BRINGING NORMALCY TO SUCH A SITUATION IF THEY ACT EARLY ENOUGH.
Kambwili no one respects you or listens to you anymore. You are a non entity in politics after being PF, upnd, Ndc, PF again then next we dont know where.
Ba Kambwili, just how long are Zambians going to wait? HOW LONG!
In fact, Zambians are not crying for free but affordable and equitable health and education services. Is that too much to ask?
Don’t forget you promised Zambians more money in the pocket and 5 million jobs.
Kambwili we know that you have to sing to stay out of prison. Even you can read the mood of the people.