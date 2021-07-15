Zambians have not lost confidence in PF – Kambwili

PATRIOTIC Front cadre Chishimba Kambwili says; “there is no free healthcare anywhere in the world; free education is unworkable.”

Kambwili made the remarks as he featured on Kitwe’s Radio Icengelo yesterday.

He added: “we apologise to the people of Zambia that sometimes when they go to hospitals they don’t find medicines. But very soon, this thing will be a thing of the past.”

Kambwili also said Zambians have not lost confidence in the PF, but only the UPND is using lies on social media to portray a bad picture of the ruling party.

