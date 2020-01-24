MUMBA MWANSA, Dakar, Senegal

‘WHEN I came here [Senegal] in 2009, I was in Grade 12 and my father told me that I was coming here for holiday. Within one week, I was taken to a remote village and there was no access to education there,” narrates Aissata Diop, a Zambian living in Senegal.

Ms Diop says while in the village, her father’s relatives grabbed her return air ticket and passport, which she has never seen since then.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ms Diop said after two years of being in the village, her father’s relatives married her off and she bore two kids.

“This man used to abuse me. I then decided to leave the marriage but he refused to divorce me for about a good two years. I took him to the court in the village so that we could be officially divorced, but he was not willing to let go of me,” explains Ms Diop.

She said, amid tears, that her ex-husband instead made up a story before the courts of law that Ms Diop was an alcoholic and could not manage to take good care of the children.

Her ex-husband was then granted divorce and custody of the children, while Ms Diop was allowed reasonable access to the children.

However, for months now, Ms Diop has not been given any chance by her ex-husband to speak to, see or even spend time with the children.

Another Zambian living in Senegal, Bertha Mulenga, says she has been there for 21 years, with her four children, whom she was happily taking good care of with their Senegalese father.

However, things got sour in their marriage such that he used to abuse her in many ways. Ms Mulenga then decided to seek divorce, which was granted by the court but the children were placed in the custody of their father.

“After divorce, my ex-husband decided to take our only daughter, aged 15, to his relatives in a remote village. The village is about 700km from Dakar. She was in Grade 9 when she was taken there, but the father’s relatives refused to let her continue with her education,” she narrates.

Luckily, Ms Mulenga’s daughter used to make savings and that was how she managed to run away from the village to her mother’s place in Dakar.

Jennipher Tambadou is another Zambian living in Senegal who has endured harsh conditions by her father’s relatives. However, she has managed to attain tertiary education in Senegal.

She works for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Dakar.

Ms Tambadou’s greatest appeal to the Zambian government is that they should create diplomatic representation in Senegal as this will make it easier for Zambians facing challenging situation to seek help.

“Yes, we have the Abuja [Nigeria] embassy to oversee us but the offices are too far away and it is quite difficult to communicate to them. There are so many cases of young girls being married off to older men here in Senegal, but it is very tricky for us [Zambians] to go through court procedures as we lack diplomatic representation,” she says.

She said there are quite a good number of cases where Senegalese fathers take their children from Zambia to stay with their relatives in Senegal on the pretext that they would have a luxurious life. However, that is not the case.

Ms Tambadou has therefore called on Government to provide awareness programmes to women staying in Zambia to be cautious about some foreign men expressing interest to marry them.

And First Lady Esther Lungu, who met the Zambians living in Senegal recently, was saddened by the women and children’s testimonies of how they have been surviving through harsh living conditions they are subjected to.

“God brought you here for a purpose despite all the difficult situations that you have gone through and are still facing. Let’s persevere and not lose heart. Humble yourselves and adhere to the rules of this country [Senegal],” she said.

Mrs Lungu encouraged the women and children to never relent but stay focused and uphold their Christian values in high esteem.

The First Lady also promised the Zambians living in Senegal that she would table all their challenges to President Edgar Lungu so that a lasting solution is put in place for the betterment of all Zambians.

“Our Zambian policy is not to leave anyone behind, Therefore, let’s not be selfish even here in Senegal. Work together and help one another out in both the good and bad times,” Mrs Lungu said.

