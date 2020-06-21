ZAMBIANS IN THE DIASPORA LEAD A FUNDRAISING, RAISES ALMOST K30,000 FOR CHELLAH TUKUTA.

Zambians in the diaspora have successfully managed to raise almost K30,000 in helping with incarcerated Photographer Chella Tukuta.

A United Kingdom based vlogger Lilly, the organiser said the money has reached £1225.87 Equivalent to K26659.93 plus K1000 received on MTN Money not yet converted to pounds.

She said the total cash is coming to K27, 659.93.

Tukuta was arrested for criminal libel after posting allegedly disparaging remarks against Dora Siliya , Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Kingsley Chanda, Zambian Revenue Authority Commissioner General and Amos Chanda, Former Presidential Aide.

Meanwhile Opposition United Party for National Development – UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has visited the incarcerated photographer and offered solidarity At Lusaka Central Police on Sunday Morning.