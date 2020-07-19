By Watch Reporter

Dr. Nevers Mumba says the people of Zambia are missing the MMD because the party performed very well in agricultural support when it was in power.

The MMD leader says the party under the leadership of the late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa prioritized agriculture as a way of boosting the country’s economy through food production and exports of farm produce.

He says when he is voted into power next year, he will bring back the lost hope for sustainable agricultural development through support to small-scale farmers by giving them enough farming inputs for more production.

Dr. Mumba said this today when he made a donation of 120 pockets of cement to St. Anne’s Cathedral Church in Chipata.