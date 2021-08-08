PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

ZAMBIANS MUST IGNORE THE DERANGED TRIBAL RANTINGS OF SELF PROCLAIMED LUNATIC KAMBWILI.

I find it sickening and childish for a grown man like Mr. Chishimba Kambwili to have spent his entire time on the campaign trail inciting tribal hatred and division against the Tonga people of Southern province.

But what is even more appalling is that the Patriotic Front (PF), who are sponsoring these shallow attacks on the people of Southern province, has within its ranks, southerners who continue to remain silent while endorsing the mentally unhinged remarks of a disgraced politician.

Mr. Kambwili’s continued sponsored attacks on the people of Southern province is indicative of how Edgar Lungu’s Presidency intends to ostracize and discriminate Southerners on tribal lines as an intended mark of vindictiveness.

And it is patently clear, that while the UPND and President Hichilema have been endeavoring, and will continue to endeavor to unite the country, President Lungu and the PF have evidently and actively been using our diverse tribal heritage as a weapon to divide and bring war among our people.

I urge the people of Zambia to ignore the self proclaimed mad, disgraced politician, as well as reject the PF for having pursued a campaign agenda of war against the people of Southern province; and focus instead on fostering our much cherished national peace and unity as we head towards the election.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

8 August 2021