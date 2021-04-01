PRESS STATEMENT

1ST APRIL 2021

ZAMBIANS MUST KEEP AWAY FROM PF; THE LAST KICKS COULD BE FATAL

We appeal to the outgoing PF leadership to respect the will of the people on 12th August. The MMD Government in 2011 graciously conceded defeat without spilling any innocent blood. But looking at the desperation being exhibited by PF it’s unlikely that they will concede defeat and hand over the instruments of power peacefully to HH. Zambians have the right to choose leaders of their choice without any intimidations. Zambians have already settled for HH as their next President. PF, the Police and ECZ must commit themselves to a peaceful change of power.

The biggest mistake PF is making is counting the number bicycles, goats, chickens, money and mealie meal they are dishing out as their potential votes. This reckless behavior will make it very difficult for PF to accept defeat. There is life outside Government; after all most of you came into Government from a very humble background. In the interest of peace avoid the Bemba saying of FULWE PAKUFWA EPO APASA UMULILO.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia must ensure that there is peace before, during and after elections. However ECZ in its current form has failed to win the confidence of Zambians. ECZ must conduct itself above partisan politics otherwise any violence during the August elections will be blamed on them. PF has been campaigning openly and corrupting people while ECZ has approved these electoral malpractices. ECZ must understand that the standards of holding a by election is different from that of a general election. Zambians have made up their minds; PF is going. Come what may, HH is the next President. Therefore, ECZ must approach the August election with a very sober mind to ensure peaceful transition.

Our Zambia Police is a disaster and we don’t understand why DMMU can’t declare this institution a national disaster. Zambia Police has contributed greatly to the volatile situation obtaining in the Country because of selective justice. Our Police Officers should take a leaf from what happened to their friends who took instructions from politicians in the case of the late prosecutor and UPND member. Please stick to your professional conduct and ethics. Your job is to maintain law and order and not boot licking. Stop being used as catalysts of violence.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter