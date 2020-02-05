By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

We were always raised believing, that if you work hard hard, are honest enough, kind enough and God fearing enough, you could and can be anything under the sun; irrespective of your family name or tribe.

However, the Patriotic Front (PF) are intent on overturning the narrative by making the nation believe that for a child to hold certain positions in our society, they must possess the right kind of name and hail from the right kind of tribe and province.

Today, children from Tonga households are being told, and in no uncertain terms, that they will never be fit to assume the highest office in the land by mere reason that they are Tonga.

This toxic sentiment is being actively generated, promoted and being spread by the PF through its high ranking officials – from the Presidency, and now by subordinates of the presidency; identified individually as Chanda Nyela and Bizwell Mutale.

It is patently clear, that the incessant and systematic attacks and tribal discrimination against the Tonga is aimed at perpetuating the PF’s stay in power by driving dangerous tribal fear into the hearts of Zambians.

This continuous and reckless propaganda by the PF against the Tonga people is meant to benefit PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu. It is being done in his name.

The UPND cannot stop tribalism in its deathly tracks. It must be Zambians themselves who must rise and defend the sanctity of our national unity by sending a strong and unequivocal message to President Lungu and the PF, that we shall not stand by and watch them destroy our peace and unity for purposes of fleeting political lattitude.

There is nothing holy about the tribal hatred and division being peddled by the PF.

There is nothing Christian about the PF’s tribal agenda.

The tribal divisions we are being subjected to can only be the works of the devil and his unholy agents of destruction, whose sworn alliance with forces of darkness is aimed at destabilizing our nation for individuals’ personal interests.

A Tonga child can be a PRESIDENT just as much as Bemba or Kaonde child can, and all must equally be encouraged to aspire towards being the very best they can possibly become in service of God and country.

If President Edgar Lungu is half a decent human being and indeed a President for all Zambians, he must do Two (2) things:

(1) Discipline both Chanda Nyela and Bizwell Mutale for propagating and promoting tribal hatred contrary to our Christian national values of oneness and…

(2) Apologize to the Tonga people of Southern province for the unprovoked, targeted, ethnic verbal attacks they have continued to endure at the hands of PF operatives in the name of discrediting the candidature of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, while promoting that of President Lungu himself.

We cannot and must not sit and watch while the PF sets up in flames the country we all love.