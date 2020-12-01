PATRIOTIC Front deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has charged that the overwhelming response from citizens to register as voters ahead of 2021 polls shows they want to keep the PF in power.
Mwanza adds that even though the voter registration process is slow, citizens have so far exhibited patience because they want to exercise their democratic right of voting the PF back into government.
Speaking when he featured on 5fm’s Thursday edition of the burning issue programme, Mwanza said citizens were aware of the type of degrading politics that the opposition UPND was allegedly exhibiting and will ensure they are not voted into government next year’s polls.
Further, Mwanza said it was unfortunate that the UPND had continued using politics of insults, instead of concentrating on selling their manifesto to the people ahead of the elections.
Credit: 5FM
Antonio Mwanza, why are you fighting against facts and truth? While you are free to campaign for your PF to remain in power, all Zambians who use their ears and eyes well, know that PF cadres and PF surrogates are sponsored by PF using stolen public funds. These PF cadres and surrogates are guaranteed safety using compromised security wings whenever they insult people, tribes and regions perceived to be supporters of the main opposition UPND party. These are the few people who still want to keep the PF in power. Most decent Zambian want to see PF out like two years ago.Your lies suck man!!
Against the missery inflicted on the people by the PF what this servant of criminals is talking about is COVER FOR RIGGING.
PF know very well that they have done everything to destroy the Zambian economy and the livelihoods of the general citizenry and that this has caused anger in the people. The PF know the angry masses are coming out in numbers to register to vote IN ORDER TO VOTE PF CRIMINALS OUT OF POWER.
TO INTERPRETE HIGH REGISTRATION TURN OUT TO MEAN PEOPLE WANT TO MAINTAIN PF IN POWER IS DELIBERATE MANOEUVRE. BUT WE ARE EQUAL TO THE TASK. WE KNOW THE CRIMINALS ARE COVERING UP FOR THE RIGGING PROCESSES. BUT WE KNOW THEY WILL NOT SUCCEED. WE WILL MAKE SURE WHATEVER SCHEME THEY TRY DOES NOT WORK. LET THEM LIKE THIS IDIOT BOOTLICKER ABOVE, KEEP KEEPING THEIR DULL HEADS IN THE SAND
Let PF and Mwanza keep thinking that way. Pf has even failed to make civilized arrangements for the registration of voters. We have wasted time just to register as voters because we have a regime that lacks foresight and vision. I wonder what kind of normal human being would like to keep such a regime in power.
Antonio stop bluffing yourself and look around the world. When you see people turn up enmass for voting just know they want change. Stop wearing shades in the dark your eating days are soon ending.