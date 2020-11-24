By Sikaile Sikaile

ZAMBIANS REMAIN INSULTED! WHO IS INSULTING THE ZAMBIANS?

Its sad that some people can trade their integrity for personal and egocentric and conviniences. With due respect to personal and Political persuasion, the limit of reasonability and humane restraint should be observed. A man who can trade the independence of his conscience and willingly submit to be controlled by irrationality is a danger to society.In the context of our national shame and loss of sovereign integrity, one would not expect the kind of myopia that is making headlines. Starting by the statement by information minister Dora Siliya which i find shallow and baseless about HH alleged insults. Dora cannot lecture any sane Zambian about insults. Isn’t this the same Dora who insulted late President Michael Chilufya Sata right in the sacred house were make laws from the parliament, by raising her middle finger? Let Dora Siliya shut up and tell us how the PF government has failed to pay back the loans.

As Zambians, we are an insulted People and have been so since 2016 when Lungu forcefully took over power. If someone stripped a person of his/her clothes and another person points the nakedness and offers to cover their nudity, who has insulted and humiliated that person? Its pity that stolen money can rob People of their long built public integrity and respect. The likes of Kebby Mbewe, a member of the PF central committee is one case of betrayal to the young generation. His political rantings lately have taken an extreme that is not only insulting to the Zambian People but also a revelation of continued mediocrity of PF under the failed leaderahip of Lungu.

The rantings by Bizwell Mutale PF mobilization chairman where he claims HH needs God and prayers, its another misplaced opportunity by Lungu’s handlers to tell us how their god Lungu has failed to pay the loans. When Edgar Lungu called the entire nation “Utupuba”. where was Bizwell,Mbewe and Siliya to call for Lungu to prayed for or arrested? PF the entire government is a disgrace to our nation for failing to introspect and judge fairly that Lungu is a mess. Its an insult to all zambians by Edgar Lungu for landing us into this debt this most visionless rule by thugs and thieves.

Its a pity that Kebby Mbewe and his friends still fails the simple Social Studies homework. Can someone please offer evening tuition to these PF bootlicking danderheads.

In civilized democracies, Edgar Lungu should have long been impeached and arrested for perjury and abrogation of the Presidency coupled with constitution abuse.When one hear such cheap and misplaced rantings and radicalism from young people who should have been advocating for Political transformation, it can confirm what no sense we are cursed with under PF.

Mr. Mbewe recently staged a protests walk which in fact the action was a promotion of tribalism within his Party PF. The same Bizwell Mutale and Dora Siliya castigated the Tonga speaking people claiming they will not rule Zambia, is this the civility Siliya is talking about. Now Mbewe is reported as wanting to report HH to police for alleged insulting President Lungu! Come on Zambians, do Zambians deserve this continued humiliation at the hands of few renegades who are cushioned from the current Economic collapse after looting the eurobond? These thieves and criminals have gone too far, instead of solving real problems they choose to be petty.Zambians are going through a political hell treatment courtesy of PF and Lungu. This is the biggest insult that we should all worry about, because we don’t deserve it owing to the fact that God gave us all the needed natural resources to be a great nation, and be able to survive on our own provided we had credible leadership.

What Lungu and his minions like Mbewe, Siliya, Bownman and Mutale are doing to this nation has made the world think we are all jokers in this nation.Its only men and women who belong to PF like Mr. Kebby Mbewe, who can have the luxury of negligence to play games in a nation that has become the first one to default on interest repayments.People like Kebby Mbewe have unbridled access to state resources and even if the dollar was to trade at K100, they would still be able to have several buffets in a day.We therefore, find his utterances and that of Mutale along side Siliya’s statement very insulting and disrespectful to the Zambian People.

What crime has Hakainde Hichilema done, apart from siding with poor Zambian who are bruised by the plunder of PF?

We shall simply present one challenge to Mr Kebby Mbewe today and urge their mouth piece ZNBC to film him.Just before he rushes to Police, Mbewe, take a 100 metres walk away from your luxurious Leon’s Lodge into Mwapona Compound Choma! You will see the reality of life away from the comfort of your lodge that you think everyone has.In Mwapona Compound, you will see first hand what the majority Zambian are going through across the country. After so many years of independence, we have families that still clamour into one leaking thatched house just next to your International class lodge and you are not ashamed.

We have families that would pronounce it a miracle to even receive a crumb from your festal daily table. All these people live in this unacceptable abject poverty not by choice or laziness, but because of your thieving party and failed policies. When someone promises to bring hope to such families, you defend the thieves and muderers of destiny. The only logical conclusion is that you are a heartless thief and muderer just like the people you are trying to defend.

Are you aware that Zambia has defaulted on its sovereign debt because of Corruption blessed by Edgar Lungu? Are you aware that your government stole money meant for Persons with Disabilities and the aged? ( Social Cash Transfer),When you protect the thief and the muderer, it justifies the thief and muderer in you.

Zambians are being stressed out today because they can’t afford a meal. Why do you want to crucify the person who wants to cover the nakedness of the Zambians created by a bunch of criminals masquerading to be leaders? Yes Lungu has insulted Zambians to a point where the whole world is now appalled. Zambians can no longer afford mealie meal, bread, cooking oil, cheap health care and the few in urban areas are on perpetual loadshedding.

Don’t poke the eyes of starving man Bwana Mbewe eat stolen money silently like others are doing. Why should you abuse the police like this? Please leave HH alone and tells us how your corrupt government used the eurobond.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

By CIC press team