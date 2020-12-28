ZAMBIANS RISK EATING THEIR CHILDREN IF THEY CONTINUE WITH PF NEXT YEAR-JAMBA

If there is a year which will go down in the annuls of history as one of the worst years until Jesus Christ comes is 2020, observes Mwembeshi Independent MP, Jamba Machila.

In a recap of the 2020 political, economic and cultural events on Pan African Radio’s “News Feedback” this evening, Jamba stated that the failure by the PF-led government to harness the country’s economic potential needed to rescue Zambia from her economic woes had spelt doom for the survival prospects of majority citizens.

Machila stated that the rampant externalization of resources has led to a weakened economy.

“The Zambian economy is very bad and if you rate it out of a scale of 10, you will learn that ours is worse of . If you want to rate the economy in terms of dynamics, the power purchase parity (PPP), the currency is so bad that if you have a K1, 000, you won’t be able to come out of a grocery with a packet ful of groceries,” says Machila.

Asked on the recently launched 2021-to-2023 Economic Recovery plan, Machila stated that the failure by the PF to “walk the talk” makes the actualization of the plan a far-fetched dream that will die on paper.

“The PF has been making numerous pronouncements that they have never actualized. For instance, in Mwembeshi Constituency, we have had promises from the PF that they’d build a hospital; a school and numerous social amenities which has not come to fruition yet. Yet this is a regime that takes pride in branding themselves as proactive and pro-poor even when they are not able to deliver on their campaign promises,” he said.

And asked on his projections for the 2021 fiscal year, Machila stated that putting value on income generating sectors of the economy such as agriculture and manufacturing would help revamp the country’s economy.

“We are importing the dollar. We are importing [things] that we’d otherwise manufacture and process here [Zambia] such as beef and cotton. If we enable farmers to become self sustaining and also start making our own clothes, that will in turn have a multiple effect on our economy. For example if we revamp the Mumbwa and Chipata Ginneries, then NCZ and KNCZ will be given a life line to employ the masses,” he said.

He warned that left unabated, the current economic doldrums that the PF has wrought upon Zambians would lead to people eating their own children.

“If we are not careful with the way we are handling the economy going forward especially that ours is a so-called free-market economy in which we don’t produce anything, people risk roasting their children for a meal,” he warn